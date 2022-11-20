Prince William does not support relative Mike Tindall on reality show

Prince William is being impartial about relative, Mike Tindall on show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

The Prince of Wales kept mum when asked about his thoughts about cousin Zara Tindall's husband during his latest visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire today.

During his chat with player Corporal Rachael Howes, William admitted answering who will win the show is a bit 'tricky.'

Ms Howes reveals: "I asked him who he wanted to win, Lioness Jill Scott or his relative Mike Tindall."

"That’s a tricky one," William smiled, refraining from giving out an answer.

This comes after Tindall admitted embarrasing incident with mother-in-law Princess Anne and shared other royal anecdotes.