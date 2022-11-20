Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle come ‘crawling back’ to King Charles?

File Footage

Experts have just shined a light on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be returning to the Firm.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and author Angela Levin, in an interview with Express UK.

She started by pointing towards the couple ‘never returning’ because, “I think they would have to apologize profusely, which I don’t know if they would do.”



“I personally don’t think they will be able to, but if they find that people are not buying their stories — I mean, I don’t know how many more stories you can tell about your life — who knows, they might come back," Ms Levin also added.

Before concluding she also warned, “I don’t think they would come crawling back. I don’t think they would be welcome in this country either, because it would mean that they failed, really.”