HBO discloses whether 'The White Lotus' will be returning with a third season

HBO has unveiled the fate of its series The White Lotus and it's something that the fans will love.

On November 18, HBO announced in a press release that The White Lotus, which took fans to Italy, Sicily in the second season, has been renewed for a third one.

As per Enews, the Network revealed that the Mike White-led anthology series, will welcome a new set of guests in the White Lotus property.

The show's creator Mike White commended HBO and their creative team, saying, "there's no place I'd rather work than HBO."

The School of Rock producer shared, "I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again, And am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus."

Francesca Orsi, HBO's Vice President of programming was also present at the press release and reminiscend about filming the show's season one during the pandemic in Hawaii.



She said, "It's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows, And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in season two, which is the ultimate testament to Mike's raw, unparalleled vision."



Francesca Orsi continued to praise White, "His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore."

She concluded, "We couldn't be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."

White plans to showcase a rejected season pitch for the third season. The pitch involves the off- the-record Bilderberg meeting, held annually to encourage political and social discussion between the United States and Europe.

The White Lotus, since its debut season in Hawaii has won 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins.



