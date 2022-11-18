Hasan Raheem did not kid when he said ‘sunega ab yeh zamaana’, lights up Times Square

Hasan Raheem lights up Times Square

Hasan Raheem is Pakistan’s very first RADAR artist on Spotify and he lights up Times Square today, hence proving he wasn’t kidding when he sang ‘Sunega ab yeh zamaana’ in one of his most popular songs ‘Aisay Kaisay’.





Hasan rose to fame as he started dropping his singles on YouTube in which he was just being himself. His song ‘Joona’ shows him casually shopping around in a supermarket as he grooves to the beat. His other song ‘Aisay Kaisay’ shows him in a pink zipper, casually vibing on streets of Karachi.

In his RADAR Pakistan documentary, he talked briefly about his musical journey that he pursued during his medicine degree. Overnight, he has become an inspiration for millions of artist around the globe. He also thanked his family for never leaving his side.





He was seen alongside Justin Bibies and Talal Qureshi in Coke Studio. His song Peeche Hutt was popular among the masses and his latest song ‘Faltu Pyar’ gained a lot of attention due to catchy vocals and immaculate music video.