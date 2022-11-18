Meghan Markle updates Archewell website with new photo of her, Prince Harry

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made some interesting changes to their Archewell website lately, with the most recent being a new homepage picture!

According to PureWow, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have uploaded a new photo of themselves from the One Young World summit they attended in Manchester, England earlier this year in September, just days before the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The photo, taken and shared earlier by their close friend Misan Harriman, shows Meghan in a gorgeous red dress with Prince Harry looking lovingly over her; Harriman also made headlines when his photo of the couple’s daughter Lilibet served as the first photo of her released on her first birthday earlier this year.

Alongside the picture, the Archewell website homepage also has a featured quote that reads: “Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world.”



The change comes as the couple continue to carve out their own over in the US with their Archewell Foundation and other ventures, including Meghan’s Spotify podcast Archetypes, and their multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix.