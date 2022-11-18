Prince Andrew kept lobbying the Queen for his return to royal life until her death

King Charles reportedly confronted Prince Andrew after hearing his brother was "persistently lobbying" the ailing Queen for his return to royal life, UK's Daily Express reported.

Andrew, who was known as the favorite child of late Queen Elizabeth, lost his military titles and royal patronages after Virginia Giuffre accused him of raping her when she was young.

Citing a source, Daily Express reported that Andrew is claimed to have "always believed there was a way back" to royal duties and thought he could "still be of value" to the Royal Family.

It said Charles and Andrew are said to have held an early-morning meeting at the King's Birkhall estate in Scotland just days before the Queen’s death.

According to the report, King confirmed the Duke of York's absence from future royal service.

Ephraim Hardcastle wrote in his Daily Mail column that the meeting was called by Charles after he heard of his brother's pleas to the Queen.

It says: "A source whispers that Charles had been tipped off by the Queen's senior staff that Andrew's persistent lobbying of the ailing monarch to restore him as a 'working royal' was taking its toll.

"Andrew knew that if his mother didn't rehabilitate him then all hope was gone."