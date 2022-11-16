Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will never return to royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will never return to the royal family even if the couple is not successful with their work in US, it is claimed.
Royal expert Angela Levin believes that Meghan and Harry will not return to the royal fold despite King Charles would "like" to see the son come back to the UK as a full-time working royal as he has "always loved Harry".
Angela Levin, who is the author of Camilla: From Outsider to Queen Consort, said: “Well, I am sure King Charles would like [for Meghan and Harry to return] because he has always loved Harry and if you are a father you will always love your child, although you don't like what they are doing.”
However, she said the couple won’t return to the royal family even if they fail in US.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and live in California with their children Archie and Lilibet.
