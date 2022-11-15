Prince William had 'huge' problem with Prince Harry at Queen funeral

Prince William is holding a huge grudge towards Prince Harry, says expert.



Royal author Christopher Anderson reveals the Prince of Wales was unhappy after the King allowed his youngest son, Harry to wear his military uniform on Queen Elizabeth II's vigil.

Mr Anderson said: “In the very beginning, Harry was not allowed to wear his uniform — this was in the early days of the mourning period — but Andrew was and Edward was.”

He continued: “So obviously, there was an outcry as a result of that. Charles flipped and allowed him [Harry] to wear his uniform at the vigil of the grandchildren. But it never looked to me as if the Sussexes were comfortable during the funeral — they could hardly wait to get out.”

Mr Anderson added: “And of course, I think William is still holding a huge grudge.”

Speaking about the Waleses and Sussexes reunion outside Windsor Castle, Mr Anderson added: “There was no connection. They were all going in different directions. I don’t think it’s going to end well.”

“If there ever was a chance for them to mend things, I suppose that was it. But then again, this book is hanging over everyone's head," he concluded.