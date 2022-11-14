Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario comes out in support of Pakistan’s movie Joyland

Alexandra Daddario has recently showed support to Pakistan’s Oscar contender movie Joyland after it got banned by the censor board of Pakistan over “highly objectionable material”.



The Wildflower actress took to Twitter on Monday and re-shared a post of a user, commending about the movie, saying, “I wanna watch the film which has received a standing ovation at every film festival in World! We deserve good stories & good cinema.”

Later, the Percy Jackson star also dropped a folded hand emoticon on the post.

It is pertinent to mention that Saim Sadiq’s movie, which received international recognition, was to be released all across Pakistan on November 18.

However, one week before its release, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an order, stating that censor board annulled their “approval decision” as they had received complaints regarding the movie containing “highly objectionable material”.

Following this news, several celebrities of Pakistan including Sajal Aly, Osman Khalid Butt and others also extended their support to the movie on social media.

For the unversed, the movie, which is based on a love story between a middle-class boy and Trans star, made its debut at Cannes earlier this year and even won jury prize along with the standing ovation from the audience.

Meanwhile, the movie's cast included Alina Khan, Ali Junejo, Sania Saeed and Sarwat Gillani in lead roles.