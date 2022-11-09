Malaika Arora pens heartfelt wish for son Arhaan as he turns 20: 'Always be my baby'

Malaika Arora has wished her son Arhaan Khan his 20th birthday. Sharing a bunch of his goofy photos.
Malla wished him on her social media handle and also shared throwback pictures and captioned the post "My baby boy is a grown up man today… but will always be my baby happy birthday my arhaan #20yrsold #mamasboy"
Bipasha dropped a heart emoji in the comment section while Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday Handsome man lots of love dropped a heart emoji"
Malla and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998, and they welcomed their son on November 9, 2002.
In 2017, after nearly 19 years of marriage, the couple separated and filed for divorce.
