Sylvester Stallone opens up on his friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Sylvester Stallone has recently opened up about his feelings regarding his friend Arnold Schwarzenegger in a new interview.

The action icons were two of the biggest box office draws in the 1980s and were also two of the celebrity investors in the Planet Hollywood restaurant chain along with Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

While giving an interview to The Hollywood Reporter, Monday the Rocky star got candid about his chemistry with Arnold as he was quoted saying, “'Arnold’s very wise and he loves to talk about philosophies which have got him to where he is. It’s good to talk to a man who actually has put his money where his mouth is, and he’s achieved that.”

'Then we start goofing around and being crazy — just laughing at the old times. I told him: “We are the last two tyrannosaurus.” We’re the last two meat eaters, and there’s not much beef left out there. So we better enjoy each other,' he added.

After decades of competing with each other, Stallone and Schwarzenegger first teamed up in Stallone's 2010 action-thriller The Expendables, which he also directed and co-wrote with Dave Callaham.

They also starred in the 2012 sequel The Expendables 2 and their first true two-hander, the 2013 action-thriller Escape Plan, plus 2014's The Expendables 3.

Previously Sylvester's former model Jennifer who shares a three daughters with the Rambo star - filed for divorce on Aug. 19 after 25 years of marriage.

The news sent shockwaves through Hollywood, with many expecting a bitter divorce battle to rival Brad and Angelina.

Yet just a month later, the divorce was called off and the couple were then seen smiling and reuniting as they were pictured out and about in Los Angeles, much like Kim and her family.