Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote' to go on floors in January 2023

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will most likely release by end January or early February 2023.
As per the close sources: “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will go on the floors next year by January end, or in early February. The exact date will be locked soon. In the meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar has finalized the script and has even locked all the shooting locations. The film will go on the floors in Mumbai, but will also be shot at many locations abroad including; Scotland, Austrian Alps, Saudi Arabia and London.”
The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Jackky Bhagnani. Recently, the reports revealed that actress Janhvi Kapoor has been locked to play the leading lady opposite Tiger Shroff.
Previously, the reports also came out stating that both Ali and Jackky are in talks with one of the best Hollywood stunt coordinator Paul Jennings to prepare Akshay and Tiger for the action sequences in the film.
As per PinkVilla, Paul has been widely-known for his outstanding work in Jack Reacher, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Power Rangers and the Game of Thrones.
Prince Harry has just been warned about an incoming intervention that is in ‘dire need’
The rapper, 50, was inducting by his long-time friend and mentor, Dr. Dre who delivered a speech before the ceremony.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly at odds over their Netflix docuseries, forcing him to 'pack his bags'
Prince Harry's memoir will cause a 'fallout', warned a royal author
Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter broke down in tears on stage at the band’s first show since Aaron Carter's death
Prince William just feel it is very difficult to try and love England