Queen Consort Camilla first marriage broke due to 'pivotal' role of ex-husband

Queen Consort Camilla tried very hard to salvage her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, reveals an expert.

Journalist Petronella Wyatt claims that Camilla was “passionately in love with the raffish Parker Bowles” and he played a “pivotal” role in bringing her closer to now-husband, Charles.

Ms Wyatt claimed: “Contrary to the public perception of Camilla as a marriage-wrecker, it was her husband who began having affairs.”

Distance from Andrew and extra-marital affairs “left [Camilla] feeling crushed and unwanted”, according to Ms Wyatt.

She told Daily Mail that Camilla then “sought solace in a man who needed her more."

Camilla could sustain her marriage to Andrew from 1973 and 1995. She then married King Charles in 2005.