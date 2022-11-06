Queen Consort Camilla first marriage broke due to 'pivotal' role of ex-husband

Queen Consort Camilla tried very hard to salvage her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, reveals an expert.
Journalist Petronella Wyatt claims that Camilla was “passionately in love with the raffish Parker Bowles” and he played a “pivotal” role in bringing her closer to now-husband, Charles.
Ms Wyatt claimed: “Contrary to the public perception of Camilla as a marriage-wrecker, it was her husband who began having affairs.”
Distance from Andrew and extra-marital affairs “left [Camilla] feeling crushed and unwanted”, according to Ms Wyatt.
She told Daily Mail that Camilla then “sought solace in a man who needed her more."
Camilla could sustain her marriage to Andrew from 1973 and 1995. She then married King Charles in 2005.
Queen Consort Camilla is threatened by Prince Harry's memoir
King Charles III was once mocked by a longtime royal photographer for not having a job
The upcoming movie is an adaptation of the Suzanne Collins' prequel novel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'
King Charles III and Meghan Markle's body language rituals were recently analysed by an expert
Eminem was honoured Saturday night during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 37th annual induction ceremony.
Royal correspondent said that he isn't ‘surprised’ to know that Harry 'has not changed one word' of 'Spare'