Nick Cannon set to welcome baby no 12 with wife Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are set to welcome another baby.
The couple turned to their Instagram on Thursday to share a nude photoshoot displaying Scott's baby bump in the bathtub.
Nick was spotted planting a kiss on Alyssa's belly.
"This is incredibly beautiful!" one fan commented.
Another said: "Beautiful picture congratulations," while a third commented: "So beautiful congratulations Alyssa."
"This is soooo darn sweet," wrote a third.
Alyssa and Nick's pregnancy comes a year after the couple lost their son Zen at the hands of brain cancer.
