Queen Elizabeth's heartwarming handwritten letter to Prince William revealed

Queen Elizabeth II's touching note to her grandson Prince William has resurfaced, leaving fans gushing over the late monarch's words to the new Prince of Wales.

Prince William, the next heir to the throne behind his father, the new King Charles III, has always held a special place in his grandmother's life.



The late Queen's letter read: "William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny," in reference to an advent calendar.

Royal fans gushed over the touching note, which was written by the late monarch to her grandson 25 years ago.

Twitter user @lovefamilywales said: "Aw I have never seen this! They had such a lovely relationship."

A second user @balseimar said: "Aawww how lovely. Beautiful, precious memory to treasure."

According to the Daily Mail, the note was auctioned off by RR Auction in Boston back in 2016 after it was sold to the company by a former employee of Princess Diana.

Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in September at Balmoral Castle, was very loving and caring to her children and grandchildren.