Kim Kardashian transforms into Mystique from ‘X-Men’ for Halloween

Kim Kardashian got into the Halloween spirit over the weekend as she transformed into a sultry X-Men character.

The Kardashians star, 42, unveiled her Halloween costume for 2022 as she was dressed head-to-toe as blue X-Men character Mystique from the hit Marvel Comics superhero franchise.

Kim took the internet by storm as she dropped her sizzling snaps from Karrueche and Lenny S.'s Halloween party at TAO Los Angeles over the weekend.

The SKIMS founder posted pictures of herself as Mystique. She nailed the look as she styled her red hair slicked-back and donned the blue body paint and yellow contact lenses.

Her outfit featured bright a blue latex suit with prosthetic ridges and scales to offer the appearance of the shape-shifting character. She wore blue, pointed stilletos to finish her look.

“Hey Marvel”, she wrote alongside a video revealing her look on Twitter.

Kim’s fans praised her latest Halloween costume as their “favourite one” so far. “This is incredible,” another user wrote.

One fan chimed in, “One of my favourite halloween costumes you’ve done.”

The X-Men character Mystique, or Raven Darkhölme, has been portrayed onscreen by actors including Jennifer Lawrence (X-Men: First Class) and Rebecca Romjin (X-Men).