Prince Harry, Meghan's son Archie will always be grateful to King Charles for THIS reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans criticised the royal family after it was announced the Coronation of King Charles III will take place May 6, 2023, on the day of Archie's fourth birthday.

However, royal author Angela Levin branded the criticism as 'ridiculous' and 'just nonsense'.

"The child will be four and I don't think they start looking at calendar dates and get crossed [at that age]. I haven't met one yet who has done that," the biographer of Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort told Express.co.uk.



She continued: "And I think as long as he has cake and presents he couldn't care less."

Sharing her thoughts on the royal family's decision, Levin said that in the future, Archie will even appreciate the fact he shares the birthday with a historic event linked to his family.

She added: "On the other hand, if you wanted to be positive, he might be quite happy, it is honourable to have his birthday on the same day as his grandfather's Coronation, which he will think about when he is much older."

