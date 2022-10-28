 
Prince Andrew won't attend event hosted by King Charles and Camilla on November 2

By Web Desk
October 28, 2022
King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort will host a reception at Buckingham Palace for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 medalists on November 2, said a statement.

According to the statement, "They’ll be joined by Prince Edward, Princess Anne, and the Gloucesters."

The statement did not included the name of Prince Andrew.

Read the full statement below:

