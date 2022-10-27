Apple Music removes Kanye West following anti-Semitic remarks row

File footage

Kanye West has been removed from Apple Music, it has been reported.

West’s Essentials Playlist on the streaming platform has been removed, indicating the streaming giant is also cuttings ties with the rapper after his offensive comments for the Jewish community.

Apple Music have not yet commented on the matter.

Earlier this week, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek also addressed West’s 'awful' comments during an interview with Reuters. “It's really just his music, and his music doesn't violate our policy. 'It's up to his label, if they want to take action or not.”

West, 45, has been facing harsh consequences of his anti-Semitic outbursts as he had several partnerships dropped.

After Balenciaga, GAP and Vogue, Adidas also ended their long their partnership with rapper. He has been dropped by his lawyers in Kim Kardashian divorce case as well as by talent agency CAA.

West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were banned, with the social media platforms stating they removed his posts that online users condemned as anti-Semitic.