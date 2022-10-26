Meghan Markle interview lacks ‘sense of apology’ for putting Queen through ‘hard times’

FileFootage

Meghan Markle uttered some good words to remember Queen Elizabeth II during her interview with Variety however royal expert senses no hints of apology towards the late monarch.



Daily Mail’s Richard Eden said that the Duchess of Sussex’s tribute to the Queen would have “raised eyebrows”.

Meghan expressed having felt “fortunate” to know the Queen as she called the mourning period a "complicated time".

She continued: "What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts.

"Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like."

"We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space," the Suits alum said.

Speaking to Palace Confidential, Richard said: “Lots of it will have raised eyebrows because she talked about her relationship with the Queen.”

“But there was no sense whatsoever of an apology for the hard times that she put the Queen through,” he added while adding that it may have been "unreasonable" to skirt around the Queen’s death.