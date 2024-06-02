'Workaholic' Rita Ora gets candid about impact of family background on career

Rita Ora reveals stance on turning down job offers

Rita Ora recently revealed her stance on turning down job offers as part of coming from a working-class household.

Speaking exclusively to Biz on Sunday, June 2, Rita admitted to being a workaholic, noting that she takes after her mother Vera, who works as a psychiatric doctor for the NHS.

Opening up about her workload, Rita said: “That is one of my problems — I can’t really say no to things. When you come from a background where you didn’t have as much, it is really hard to turn things down, I guess.”

“I am learning how to say no to things but I love working. Everyone is starting to know that about me,” she added.

The singer, whose new single Ask & You Shall Receive released on Friday, May 31, talked about embracing her mid-thirties with a fresh mind.

While she admitted to feeling more confident than ever, Ora explained: “I think it is all to do with timing and growing up. There isn’t really a physicality to it because I don’t want people to feel like they have to look a certain way to feel confident.”

"You just have to really feel confident from within,” she concluded.