Penn Badgley left reeling after ex Blake Lively pulls hilarious prank

Penn Badgley recalled falling prey to one of his ex-girlfriend Blake Lively’s vicious pranks during their relationship.



Speaking on the recent episode of his podcast, Podcrushed, the YOU star revealed the former Gossip Girl co-star tricked him into thinking his father was Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and even got his mother involved in it.

“I get an email, just like, ‘There’s this press item that we’re trying to kill, but just so you know, somebody thinks or Steven Tyler thinks he’s your dad,’” the actor recounted.

“Didn’t even think about it for a moment because who in their right mind would think that that’s true,” he wondered, adding Blake eventually got him to confirm the suspicion with his mother.

“My mom is so not an actress, so not a prankster either, and she’s upset,” Badgley continued. “I’m like, ‘Mom, why are you upset?!’ And then she takes a pause— the pause that sold me — and she goes, ‘Why do you think we moved out of Maryland?’”

The actor recalled being speechless for a “good five to seven seconds,” noting his world was “rearranging” as he pondered at the revelation.

As soon as he looked up at Blake, she apparently burst out laughing, prompting Penn to realize it was April Fool’s Day.

For the unversed, the Gossip Girl stars dated for over two years while filming the drama series together during the late noughties.