Jack Nicholson makes ‘heartbreakingly sweet’ gesture for ex Anjelica Huston

Jack Nicholson wins Anjelica Huston’s heart years after breakup

Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston have no bad blood despite not working out in a relationship, as she recently gushed about him in an interview.

The 73-year-old actress shared that while she was evacuating her ranch in the Sierra Nevada mountains when the Los Angeles fires broke out, her “phone just rang out of nowhere.”

“And it was him,” she said, referring to Nicholson, in conversation with People Magazine, on Thursday, April 10th. It’s always a comfort when he calls.”

The Witches star went on to explain that Nicholson called to make sure that she was safe and offer her a place to stay if she needed, which she ended up refusing.

“It was heartbreakingly sweet. I’ve gone back over it ­several times in my head, and I think next time I’d accept the invitation,” Huston told the outlet.

Huston and The Shining star dated on and off for 17 years, and ended up becoming friends later, but she shared that she hasn’t seen Nicholson in a while.

“Life gets in the way. Also, for some reason, they’ve been doing endless rerouting and road work near his house, so it takes hours to get to him, and that’s always irritating. I always managed to be late going to see him, which is very irritating for him.”

Regardless, she added that their several-years long friendship is still very “important” to her.