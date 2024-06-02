Prince Harry aide’s warning to author about ‘furious’ royal laid bare

Prince Harry was once caught in a moment of fury right before he was meant to give an interview.



Royal biographer Angela Levin recalled during a discussion at GB News that she was warned by the aide of the Duke of Sussex because he had written a very angry letter.

The aide went on to tell Levin to “be careful” or else he might have her “thrown out.”

“On the royal website, they removed the information that in 2016 Harry sent this very, very angry letter to the press,” she said of the now-removed statement. “It was to say that they were being racist towards Meghan and disturbing her. Now that was when they met.”

She continued, “It was interesting in 2016, I went to see him and I was told by one of his aides, ‘Be very, very careful because he’s just written a letter and he’s terrified that Meghan's going to leave him. So, actually go very carefully, otherwise he’ll throw you out.’”

Levin shared that it was “odd” thinking that while she was thinking about interviewing “the Prince” and then be warned to be “careful” caught her off-guard.

Although, she noted that she managed to make it through the interview just fine.