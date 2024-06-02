Tom Holland greets sea of fans post Romeo & Juliet show

At the opening night of 'Romeo & Juliet' Tom Holland left the venue with Zendaya

Tom Holland was greeted by a sea of adoring fans on his birthday when he exited the Duke of York Theatre following a spectacular performance in Romeo & Juliet show.



According to the Daily Mail, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star waved at the cheering crowd waiting outside the theatre in London on Saturday night, June 1.

The just-turned-28-year-old actor seemed in good spirits as he flashed a smile while rocking his new buzz cut.

On his birthday, he sported a white shirt peeking out from under an unbuttoned olive-green cardigan paired with blue jeans.

According to the outlet, the Hollywood actor just waved and smiled at the crowd before heading towards his car and did not interact much with the fans.



Earlier, at the opening night of Holland’s latest project with director Jamie Lloyd, Zendaya stepped out to support her boyfriend.

On May 24, the Challengers star arrived at the Duke of York theatre in a stunning black Vivienne Westwood gown with her blonde hair pulled back in a bun.

Later that night, the loved-up couple was seen holding hands as they left the venue.

Holland is currently starring as Romeo Montague in a new production of Shakespeare’s tragedy at the venue in the West End with co-star Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet.