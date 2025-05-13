Adam Levine reflects on new song ‘Priceless’, tribute to wife Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine on 'Priceless'

Adam Levine is riding high on love and music vibes, and this time, it's all thanks to his wife—and a little help from a global pop star.

Ahead of the live semi-finals of The Voice on Monday, May 12, the Maroon 5 frontman opened up to People about his new track Priceless, which he wrote with his longtime love Behati Prinsloo in mind.

And according to Levine, the inspiration came as naturally as a summer breeze.

“It was the first song that I wrote for the album,” Levine shared.

“It’s just this really fun, Summery, chill vibe song that always felt really good. The song kind of, you know, being about my wife, was the first song out the gates that felt good, felt positive, really positive, and fun. It’s hard to explain, but it just instantly hit me.”

Levine added, “I thought, well, if it instantly hit me, obviously it could hit everybody else.”

Levine, 46, and Prinsloo, 36, tied the knot back in 2014 during a sunny ceremony in Mexico. Since then, they’ve built a bustling household with three kids: daughters Dusty Rose, 8, Gio Grace, 7, and a son born in 2023.

But love wasn’t the only thing that leveled up Priceless.

Entry of Lisa of BLACKPINK—who recently dazzled viewers in The White Lotus—gave the track that extra sparkle.

“Lisa coming on the song, like, literally elevated it even more, which is amazing,” Levine said. “And it kind of needed something extra, and she was like the perfect something extra at the perfect moment.”

When Levine isn’t writing love songs or teaming up with K-pop royalty, he’s back in the coach’s chair on The Voice. But this season, there’s a bit of a void—and it comes in the shape of his long-running frenemy Blake Shelton.

“I didn’t know what it was going to be like, not having someone like a human punching bag by my side to exchange blows with,” he joked, reflecting on Shelton’s absence.

“Adapting to that didn’t take much time because these guys are all so amazing, but that was the most unique feature of being on The Voice this season.”