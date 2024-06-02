JoJo Siwa admits she doesn’t ‘write’ her songs after ‘Karma’ controversy

JoJo Siwa’s song ‘Karma’ was first recorded by Brit Smith in 2012

JoJo Siwa isn’t afraid to own up to the fact that she doesn’t write her own songs.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old pop star finally addressed the massive online backlash she received over her new song, Karma, to “confirm” to fans that she doesn’t “write” her songs.

“I don’t WRITE my songs. I SING them,” she wrote over the short clip, further clarifying, “I have an incredible team of songwriters that write songs and pitch them to me to see if [they] wanna make the song mine!!”

The Dance Moms alum explained, “It’s kinda like when you buy clothes… you don’t ‘MAKE’ it, but it’s yours after you buy it! They also ALWAYS get their credit and, of course, their check.”

When Siwa first released her new song, fans were left fuming after discovering that another artist by the name of Brit Smith had already released the same song in 2012.

Siwa initially responded by denying that she “stole” the song, and claimed she didn’t even know who Smith was.

Meanwhile, Smith herself rushed to Siwa’s defense, asserting that she was “totally in the right to record her version.”