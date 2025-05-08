Barry Keoghan recalls not getting permission to attend 'prom' in school

'Bird' actor to play Ringo Starr in upcoming 'The Beatles' biopic

Satlburn actor Barry Keoghan has shared an insight about his school life.

The 32-year-old is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Hurry Up Tomorrow alongside The Weeknd and Jenna Ortega.

Barry appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, where he was asked if prom a thing in Ireland.

To respond, Keoghan first cleared that it is called ‘Debs’ in his country. The Batman actor then shared that he was not allowed to attend the event due to his behaviour in school.

"No, it’s The Debs, which I didn’t go to. I didn’t get to go because I was misbehaving in school”, Barry said.

Kimmel jokingly asked if he was banned from school.

The Eternals star quipped, "I wouldn’t say banned, it’s a bit weird to be banned from a date-kind of thing, but I definitely wasn’t allowed to go.”

Barry explained that he tried stay in school until he could get permission to go attend the Debs, but he couldn’t make it.

The Irish actor new film is slated to release on May 14. Besides this, Barry is all set to feature in The Beatles biopic directed by Sam Mendes.