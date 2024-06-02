Inside Kylie Minogue's swift return to spotlight after decades

Kylie Minogue is experiencing a career resurgence, with a string of recent successes including a sold-out Las Vegas residency, a Global Icon Brit award, and a surprise performance with Madonna.

It's been 36 years since her debut UK No. 1 single I Should Be So Lucky, and the Australian singer is still riding high, with a record-breaking five UK no 1 albums across five consecutive decades.

Despite her humble beginnings and initial lack of ambition to become a pop star, Kylie has become an iconic and beloved figure in the music industry, leaving even herself in awe of her enduring success.

“I actually have this sensation of, ‘What’s happened with my career this year?’” she said in February.

“Whether you know me, like me, care about me, I think the success of this year is kind of beyond me.”

Furthermore, the 56-year-old singer doesn't seem to be slowing down. Many performers from her generation are content to perform on the lucrative 80s festival circuit and eat their way through historic songs, but Kylie is always pushing the envelope and defining the pop agenda.

In a momentous encounter, Minogue joined Madonna on stage during her Celebration Tour in March, a testament to their shared innovative spirit.

As the singer embraced Madonna at the Kia Forum in LA, she acknowledged the long-awaited nature of their collaboration.

The two pop icons, often regarded as the Queen and Princess of Pop, united in a heartfelt performance of I Will Survive, a poignant choice given Kylie's resilience in the face of professional and personal challenges, including her breast cancer diagnosis in 2005.