Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'controlling narrative' exposed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of controlling their own set narrative during their news-making Nigeria trip.



For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their personal photographer and close pal Misan Harriman to the African country, who shared the former working royal couple's photos on social media.

In conversation with GB News, royal expert Gareth Russell said that Meghan and Harry chose Misan to cover their three-day trip on purpose.

He said, "The Sussexes have shown themselves to be very concerned with controlling the narrative."

"Taking their own photographer allows them a great deal of control over what images are circulated on images they choose," the royal commentator added.

Gareth further stated, "I do think the choice of photographer was a deliberate one."

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan shared a close relationship with the photographer. Last year, the Duchess moderated a panel discussion during the screening of Misan's short film The After last year.

During the conversation, she revealed that Misan has developed a sweet bond with her son Prince Archie.

Meghan said, "The inspiration runs deep. Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us."

"I bought Archie a camera, and he said: 'But it’s not a Leica like Misan.' I said: 'You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas,'" the former Suits actress shared.