Prince George overheard calling dad Prince William the sweetest name

Prince George, 11, is the oldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince George had a heartwarming moment with his dad, Prince William, during the 80th anniversary VE Day commemorations over the weekend.

According to ReachPlc, royal photographer Jeremy Freeman witnessed the 11-year-old affectionately call the Prince of Wales “Papa” as the Royal Family watched a dramatic flypast over Buckingham Palace.

“Papa, what a sound,” George said, after tapping William on the arm to get his attention.

The skies were filled with history as vintage and modern aircraft soared overhead, from Spitfires to Typhoons to the iconic Red Arrows. Below them, thousands gathered to mark the occasion and cheer on the Royal Family, who appeared on the balcony for the first time since Prince Harry’s BBC interview.

William and George stood front and centre, flanked by Princess Kate and their siblings, Charlotte and Louis.

Earlier in the day, the father-son duo joined the King and Queen at a veterans’ tea party, where William shared that George has taken a strong interest in those who served.

Royal expert Emily Nash told Hello! that the outing marked a milestone. “It’s a big moment for him as second-in-line to the throne and one he will remember for many years to come.”

Louis also stole the show with his usual antics — fixing and then fussing over his father’s uniform, pulling faces, and showing off his missing front teeth.

Their only sister, Charlotte (who just turned 10) had her fair share of sweet moments with her mother, Kate, too. At one point, the Princess of Wales was photographed sweetly readjusting Charlotte’s hair.