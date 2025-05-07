Prince Archie's hidden pain revealed in new photo

Prince Archie's new photo reveals sad truth about the young royal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eldest child Prince Archie, who celebrated his sixth birthday on May 6, has sparked speculation about his life without royal relatives in a newly released photo.

To celebrate Prince Archie's auspicious day, Meghan shared new pictures that left fans in awe, though raised questions about the context behind the royal Instagram snap.

The Duchess of Sussex's caption, “Our son. Our sun,” is heartwarming, yet some fans feel it highlighted the contrast between Archie's life and that of his cousins' at the Palace.

Archie might have thousands of other luxuries along with adoring parents and a mansion in Montecito, where they independently live. Despite this all, he's growing up separated from half his family, including his grandfather King Charles.

King Charles has not seen Archie since 2022 and has only met Princess Lilibet, three, once.

Furthermore, the Duke's recent interview comments, following his security protection legal defeat in the UK, seem to have closed the door on any potential reconciliation between the royal family and the Sussexes.

Harry admitted that he “can’t see a world” in which he brings his family back to the UK after losing his High Court battle over his official security and that the 2020 decision made by the Metropolitan Police to withdraw his taxpayer funded protection “knowingly [put] me and my family in harm’s way.”

It is not known how often Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have met Archie, but it certainly would not have been since 2019. However, Kate and William's three children have never met Lilibet.