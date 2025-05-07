Travis Kelce reacts to mom’s comments about love life before Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s mom recalls his dating history before meeting Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce was caught in an awkward moment when mom, Donna Kelce, brought up his love life before meeting pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The 35-year-old NFL star and brother Jason Kelce invited Donna to their podcast New Heights in the latest episode.

During the Mother’s Day special, on Wednesday, May 7th, the mom of two spilled the tea on her sons’ girlfriends when Jason asked if she ever liked any of their girlfriends or his "now wife," Kylie Kelce.

“Jason, you really didn’t bring a lot of ladies home,” Donna joked, before adding, “You dated, but I didn’t know any of them. With Trav I met one or two.”

Surprised by the comment, Travis interjected, “What? I didn’t have any girlfriends.”

Recalling more details from the past, Donna continued, “I knew nothing of anybody that you guys were dating in college. You told me zero. You were too busy. Did you have any time at all to date?”

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre jokingly responded, “I had plenty of time. I had absolutely zero game, and I looked like an overweight Oompa Loompa, that’s why I had zero game.”

As for Travis, he had been dating TV personality Kayla Nicole for five years, before calling it quits in 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end then started dating the Grammy winner in the summer of 2023.