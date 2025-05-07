Modern Family's Ariel Winter reveals 'painful' reason behind LA exit

Ariel Winter surprises fans with recent revelation

Modern Family star Ariel Winter recently surprised fans by revealing the reason she moved out of Los Angeles in 2020.

The Speed Racer actress, who relocated to Nashville with her boyfriend Luke Benward five years ago, shared that the decision was driven by “painful” memories tied to her time in the city.

In an exclusive conversation with People, the 27-year-old actress said, “I just left the city of LA. It holds some not so great memories for me, and I’m young and never lived anywhere else, and thought, ‘Why not?’”

Ariel continued, “If you’re no longer on a network show that shoots there, you don’t really have to be there, and if I get a network show, I can easily go back.”

Later in the interview, The Last Movie Star actress reflected on her “traumatic” childhood, adding that it’s “a really deep, painful, sore part for me that’s so much deeper and bigger than I’ve ever felt ready to talk about.”

This revelation comes shortly after the American celebrity accused her mother, Chrisoula Workman, of abuse.

On the professional front, Ariel began her acting career at the age of four and rose to fame playing Alex Dunphy on Modern Family at just 11.

Despite moving away from Hollywood, The Chaperone star remains committed to her career and is currently preparing to launch a podcast and a cooking show.

For the unversed, Ariel decided to relocate after wrapping up her successful sitcom in the spring 2020.