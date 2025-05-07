Prince Andrew's daughter Beatrice issues apology over unexpected decision

Princess Beatrice sends apology after missing an important event

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice has issued an apology after missing an important event.

The Princess of York said sorry over her difficult decision as she was absent from the Oscar's Book Prize in West London.

James Ashton, who created the charity with his wife Viveka Alvestrand, revealed that Princess Beatrice sent her apologies for not attending the event.

Before announcing the winners, he explained why the royal did not attend the ceremony, saying: "You may have noticed that she added to her family recently," referring to the arrival of Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's baby daughter Athena."

Beatrice has been a patron of the charity since 2017 after helping to judge the prize the previous year. Talking about the charity, she previously told the Evening Standard: "I am delighted to become the patron of Oscar’s Book Prize.

The Princess has penned about her struggles with dyslexia as a child, and how the support of her parents and the magic of stories helped her fall in love with reading.

She went on expressing her true feelings about spending times with books, adding: "Taking the time to read together as a family became a ritual for us and I treasure the memories created whilst poring over the pages of the books my mother would collect for us, many of which I treasure to this day."

Showering praise on her beloved mother Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, Beatrice explained how the Duchess of York helped her through her early years struggle with reading.

"I was lucky my mother, with her great imagination, took the time to work on these with me. By the time I read Harry Potter, aged 11, I tore through the pages. I was lucky my mother, with her great imagination, took the time to work on these with me. By the time I read Harry Potter, aged 11, I tore through the pages," said Beatrice.

Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also absent from the royal gathering at VE Day, sparking speculations about their relationship with King Charles.