Jennifer Aniston’s home invasion case takes chilling turn

Jennifer Aniston’s case investigation reveals shocking details

Jennifer Aniston’s house invasion led to an arrest of the offender but the horror goes even beyond the invasion.

The man who is charged with felony vandalism for allegedly ramming his car through the actress’, 56, gate, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, has been revealed as a longtime stalker.

According to a recent report by The Sun, Carwyle’s Facebook posts unveiled some chilling details of his stalking.

In one of his posts, the offender referred to the Friends star as his “bride.”

The LAPD Threat Management Unit is currently investigating whether the suspect targeted Aniston while also examining the newly resurfaced social media posts.

This comes after Aniston’s security team detained the suspect at gunpoint after he allegedly tried to shatter the gates of her Bel Air home on Monday afternoon.

The LAPD officials’ statement read, "There was a security guard on premises who was able to detain that suspect until officers arrived, at which time they took him into custody without incident."

They added, "The resident was home at the time."

As of now, the investigating officers are trying to ensure if the social media account, spreading "bizarre and rambling" messages referring to Aniston, belongs to the arrested suspect or someone with the same username.