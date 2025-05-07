'Final Destination: Bloodlines' already setting records ahead of its release

Zach Lipovsky's directed 'Final Destination' is coming out on May 16

Final Destination 6 has created a lot of excitement ahead if its big release.

The franchise is returning with a new entry after 14 years, setting high hopes among the fans.

There are still a few days left to the official release of Final Destination: Bloodlines, but it has already started creating new records.

As per the latest report, the upcoming film has set an unusual record that no other film has done in the history.

The film features the oldest person ever to be set on fire on camera. Yvette Ferguson, aged 71, persuaded out of her retirement to take the role of Mrs. Fuller in the movie.

Director Zach Lipovsky opened that they carried out screen tests for the scene, where a restaurant explodes and ended up selecting the 'oldest person' for the role.

He told Entertainment Weekly, “We lit so many different people on fire, including breaking the world record for oldest person on fire with Yvette Ferguson, who did that full body burn in the silver dress.”

“That was the oldest person ever on fire, on camera.”

Reportedly, the stunt team has approached the Guinness World Records for her commendable act.

Brec Bassinger, who plays Iris in the film, and was present during the fiery scene, recalled, “Oh, I was on set when they lit her on fire!”

“I was within her vicinity. God, it was beautiful. Everyone started clapping… She was so pumped.”

The much-awaited horror film is slated to release in theatres on May 16.