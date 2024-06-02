Ben Affleck concerned about Jennifer Lopez's 'mediocre' career choices

Ben Affleck expresses concern for Jennifer Lopez's career choices

Ben Affleck has reportedly expressed concerns over Jennifer Lopez's mediocre career choices amid the couple's alleged martial woes.

As reported by The Sun, the Air director feels "Jen needs to overhaul her career and have a better team behind her."

The source shared, "He just wants what's best for her and feels she's doing a lot of mediocre projects and is surrounded by yes people who are also sometimes making decisions for her."

An insider revealed that the Boy Next Door actress is also often "doing 50 things at once."

"Ben is not working as much by choice and she's overworking - so their priorities are different," added the source.

These comments came after Lopez cancelled her This Is Me … Live Tour amid the rumours of separation from Affleck.

In a released statement on Friday, the singer said that she is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

The Mother actress stated, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …," she said.

