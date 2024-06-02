David Beckham shares touching moment with Harper after Inter Miami draw

The father-daughter duo exchange laughs and hugs during the game

David Beckham may not have secured a win on the field, but he certainly scored in life.

According to the Daily Mail, on Saturday, June 1, the Inter Miami co-founder brought his 12-year-old daughter, Harper, to watch his team's match against St. Louis in Fort Lauderdale.

Despite the game ending in a draw, Beckham enjoyed the experience with his daughter's company.

After the match, the Inter Miami founder shared a heartwarming selfie on social media, featuring himself and Harper posing together in the stadium with the green field and packed stands in the background.

He captioned the post, "Didn't get the 3 points we wanted but I have this little one by my side [pink heart emoji] #HarperSeven."

In the adorable snapshot, Beckham, 49, wrapped his arm around Harper's shoulder, both flashing bright smiles.



Additionally for the game day, the former footballer looked dapper in a navy-blue suit paired with a matching t-shirt.

Meanwhile, Harper was looking stylish in a pale pink top and blue jeans.

The father-daughter duo, reportedly shared laughs and embraced each other while watching the game.

Notably, Harper is a football fanatic and often accompanied his father to Inter Miami matches.