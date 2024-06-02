Prince Harry forced to deal with ‘embarrassing’ matter given major blunder

Prince Harry forced to deal with ‘embarrassing’ matter given major slip-up

Prince Harry is no regretting being too open about his past life as he comes to face the consequences of his action.



The Duke of Sussex, whose US visa is currently under scrutiny in a legal case, faces a potential threat of being booted out of the US, if he has been found to have lied about his past drug use on his visa application.

“Harry must regret having been so frank about drugs in his book,” former royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine of the Duke’s admission about psychedelic drugs.

“It really wasn’t a necessary part of the narrative although I understand that he was trying to explain his mental health issues. But admissions like that can have consequences and, right now, he must be feeling the heat.”

Whether Prince Harry will be deported if he is found to have lied using drugs in the application, Bond thinks that’s a far-fetched idea,

“In the end, though, I can’t imagine that the USA would actually throw him out. Lawyers would find some way around it, I think. But it must be an unnecessary worry and embarrassment for Harry at the moment.”