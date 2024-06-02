Rebel Wilson rehashes 'degrading' treatment at hands of Sacha Baron Cohen

Rebel Wilson reflects on the treatment she received on Gatsby 2016

Actress Rebel Wilson recently reflected on the alleged “degraded” treatment she received from Sacha Baron Cohen on set of Grimsby.

The Australian-born star revealed that she regrets not standing up to Cohen for fat-shaming her during their time together in 2016.

Speaking exclusively to Desert Island Discs, Wilson explained that she allowed the British comedian to degrade her since she lacked the self-esteem for a face-off.

The 44-year-old actress, who worked with Cohen on the 2016 film Grimsby, said that throughout her career she was often referred to as the “fat, funny girl”.

Expressing her emotions for being labelled as a “fat” woman, said: “That was the worst professional experience and that was where it crossed the line. It wasn't comedy. It just crossed the line into an experience where I did feel humiliated and degraded for being an overweight woman.”

In the film, Cohen portrayed the role of a football hooligan and was partnered with Wilson’s role.

Continuing on the subject, Wilson added: “Even though at the time I reported it, nothing really happened.”

She claimed that the actress “stayed in a situation and had things said to me and stuff that I should have left. The me now would be strong enough, but back then I just didn't have enough self-esteem to leave and I thought I'd be labelled as unprofessional if I left.”

For the unversed, Grimsby, which tanked at the box office, starred Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Strong, Isla Fisher, Rebel Wilson, Gabourey Sidibe, and Penelope Cruz among others.