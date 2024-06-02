Princess Kate, Meghan Markle unite to pay tribute to Princess Diana

Princess Kate and Meghan Markle don’t always see eye to eye, but are on the same page when it comes to honouring the late Princess Diana.

The respective wives of Prince William and Harry inherited a variety of heirlooms of their mother-in-law after marrying into the royal family.

Blake Asaad, the founder of jewellers Goodstone, reflected on some of the most dazzling pieces worn by Meghan and Kate over the years.

The blue sapphire engagement ring:

The engagement ring Diana got from Charles is of significant value due to it belonging solely to the former, rather than an inherited royal piece.

The late princess got it customized from Garrard, with a sapphire designed to mirror royal tradition. Mr Asaad said: "Its design resembles Queen Victoria’s sapphire brooch, creating a sense of historical continuity."

Though originally inherited by Prince Harry for his future wife, the Duke of Sussex explained in his memoir Spare that he gave it to William during his engagement to Kate.

Earring Sets:

Both Meghan and Kate have a wide range of Diana’s earrings that they have flaunted across several royal occasions.

These include the sapphire and diamond double-drop earrings, the sapphire and diamond single-stud earrings and the Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings.

The Princess of Wales was last spotted wearing the double-drop sapphire earrings during a Christmas walkabout in 2023.

The aquamarine ring:

The Duchess of Sussex is owner of Diana’s aquamarine ring, which she wore during the wedding reception at Frogmore House, alongside a wedding band made of Welsh gold.

According to the jewelry expert, "Diana also owned a matching bracelet, but it’s not known who inherited it."

The diamond bracelet:

Meghan was spotted wearing her mother-in-law’s diamond bracelet during her infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside Harry.

According to the Daily Express, some of its stones were used in the creation of the former actress’ engagement ring.

Concluding his analysis, Mr. Assad said: "These stunning accessories have enhanced the natural beauty of these three women during significant occasions while allowing Kate and Meghan to honour the memory of their husbands’ mother. They evoke a sense of history, majesty, and precious memories."