Heather Dubrow spills juicy details about RHOC's upcoming season

Heather Dubrow gets candid about upcoming season

Heather Dubrow recently teased juicy details about upcoming season of the Real Housewives of Orange County.

Speaking exclusively to E! News about the last season's drama, which saw her co-star and longtime friend Shannon Beador’s former boyfriend John Janssen dating Alexis Bellino, the 55-year-old reality star admitted to struggling amid her two BFF’s love triangle.

"This is a hard situation for everyone to navigate," she claimed.



"These are tough waters to swim. Shannon is my friend and wanna support her in the best way that I can, and Alexis is my friend and I want to support her in the best way I can. I really just want everyone to be happy," she added.

While committing to an “interesting” 18th season of the same show, Heather explained: "I heard the first three episodes are amazing."

In addition, the reality star expressed dismay over John’s relationship with one their former castmates.

She said: "When I first heard it, I didn't really believe it. I didn't believe it until Alexis told me."

However, Heather assured that the upcoming season will have plenty of entertaining storylines besides the love triangle.