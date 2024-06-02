RHODubai star Caroline Brooks ‘will never be ok’ after niece’s murder

Caroline Brooks penned heartfelt tribute for late niece

Caroline Brooks spared no time to jet off to America after she found out her beloved niece was murdered.

On Saturday, June 1, the Real Housewives of Dubai star took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal the tragic news.

"My niece was murdered last night. [broken heart emoji] Words can’t express how heartbroken I am," she began.

Describing her shock as an "understatement," she updated, "Packing up and heading to America. [aero plane and sad emoji] I will take a pause from socials."

"Congrats to my cast on season 2 of #RHODubai. I dedicate my second season to my niece. [red heart emoji] U." she added.

Moreover, taking his grief to Instagram stories, Brooks paid tribute to her unidentified niece. Over one nostalgic photo, she penned, "This isn’t real. There is no way. I want everyone to leave me alone forever. Rest in peace, little P."

"Before I moved to Dubai I spent every moment of my life with my family. My niece is gone, and I am in shock. You were my baby. I can’t breathe. IM COMING HOME," she said.

The following slide featured a more recent picture of the late young woman with the text, "My Sweetie Pie. My Baby! I bathed you, did your hair, made your lunch for school every day. Someone took you away from me. I don’t have words. I will never be ok."

It is pertinent to note that Brooks' announcement came just one day before Real Housewives of Dubai season 2 premieres on Bravo on Sunday, June 2.