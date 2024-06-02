Nicki Minaj angers fans after cancelling Amsterdam show over drug arrest

Nicki Minaj was briefly arrested at Amsterdam Airport for possession of soft drugs

The Barbz are second-guessing their loyalty to Nicki Minaj with her recent antics.

The Queen of Rap recently had to call off her Amsterdam show scheduled for Sunday, June 2, after her run-in with the law in the capital of Netherlands.

The unfortunate news was announced by concert promoter Mojo on his website, where he stated, “Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, 2nd June at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer be taking place. Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale.”

However, the Anaconda hitmaker has yet to release her own statement.

Eager fans, who were already disappointed over the cancellation, had salt rubbed on their wounds over the fact that Minaj hasn’t taken the time to address the situation.

“Really disappointed @NICKIMINAJ cancelled her Amsterdam show for Sunday. I bought tickets in the pre-sale and was already slightly salty when they added an extra date a week earlier, but to then cancel this one too…” one fan wrote on X (previously Twitter) via Page Six.

Another noted, “Just give us a personal statement, at least acknowledging us. Maybe it’s cause I’m a seventeen fan girl but I’m used to celeb appreciation us and but ignoring all of her Dutch fans??? I’m regretting all the time I have spent being her fan.”