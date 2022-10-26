Camilla allegedly did not want Prince William to marry Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s relatively lowkey romance was thrust into the spotlight following their high-profile split in 2007.

Prince and Princess of Wales are a royal power couple - but not all has been smooth sailing in their relationship.



It came while William was stationed with the Household Cavalry in Dorset and Kate was living in London, meaning that the lovebirds often spent time apart. They acknowledged their split publicly, with William insisting they were “trying to find their own way,” at the time, and that "it was just a bit of space. It worked out for the better.”



However, years later, a royal expert claimed there was another reason behind the split. Christopher Anderson, author of ‘William and Kate: A Royal Love Story’, told The Daily Beast that William’s stepmother Camilla may have been a driving factor in the breakup.



He said: "I was in London when the breakup [of William and Kate] occurred. I was shocked, completely stunned, everyone thought it was only a matter of time before William was going to ask Kate to marry him. And then people started telling me that Camilla was behind it."



To help understand why the former Duchess of Cornwall would want to break up William and Kate, Mr Anderson claimed that you have to know that "Camilla is a bit of a snob".

He continued: "She’s an aristocrat, she has always been moving in Royal circles. She had always thought of herself as the heiress to Alice Keppel, her great-grandmother, who was the mistress of Edward VII."

Kate and William now have been married for more than 11 years. With adorable children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, life may seem perfect for the couple- but it was once touch and go for their relationship.

