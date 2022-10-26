'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths' on Netflix: Release date, cast list

Netflix has just released the second official trailer of the upcoming movie Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.
The upcoming epic drama series will start streaming on December 16, 2022, on Netflix worldwide.
The upcoming Mexican film is co-written by Nicolas Giacobone and directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu.
Alejandro, a five times Academy Award-winning filmmaker is famous for his Oscar-winning films Birdman and The Revenant.
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is a tale of a Mexican journalist who lived in Los Angles for over two decades named Silverio.
After receiving a prestigious award, Silverio returns to his native country. Still, he was unaware that his short trip to Mexico would push him into a spiral of questions about his own life’s path.
