Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker stuns in new Tiffany’s eyewear campaign

Meadow Walker, model and daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, is now the face of the new eyewear campaign by Tiffany & Co.

On Instagram the 23-year-old shared a photo from the campaign. She can be seen wearing a pair of chic butterfly-framed sunglasses with gold-accented temple tips. She complemented the look with a lace-strapped to. As for the accessories, the young model wore some diamond-studded gold bracelets, studs and a modern ring. Her makeup channelled a vintage look with a matching bright nail polish and lipstick.

Snapped by photographer Alasdair McLellan, the model held a sparkling drink in her hand.

The brand also shared a clip of the campaign. It further glimpsed into a pair of classic brown sunglasses and a sleek, black pair of eyeglasses donned by Meadow.



The renowned jewellery brand captioned the post, "All eyes on @meadowwalker. Contemporary, elegant and crafted in Italy, our new sunglasses and optical styles boldly reinvent the Tiffany HardWear jewelry collection. Link in bio. #TiffanyHardWear #TiffanyEyewear #TiffanyAndCo." (sic)

According to PEOPLE, this isn’t Meadow’s first big gig. Previously, Walker kicked off 2021 by starring in Proenza Schouler's campaign.



Meadow revealed on Instagram at the time that she starred in Proenza Schouler's Pre-Fall 2021 campaign, writing in the caption, "I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me. Thank you Jack and Lazaro @proenzaschouler and @bertmartirosyan for trusting me to share this beautiful collection with the world. Thank you to my @dnamodels family for guiding me every step of the way."

She had donned a flared-leg pantsuit adorned with gold and white buttons and bell sleeves in one campaign photo and a brown leather dress featuring a pleated bodice in a second.