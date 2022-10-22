Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ song hints at heartbreaking meaning of miscarriage

File footage

Taylor Swift has made a blockbuster return to the music world with her newly released album, Midnights.

Some of the new songs from the much-anticipated album have left fans deeply connected to their emotional meanings.

The Folklore singer also surprised fans with seven additional songs on Midnights (3am Edition). Among those is Bigger Than the Whole Sky, which fans believe may be about Swift’s experience of a miscarriage.

The heartbreaking lyrics explore themes of loss and the grief of miscarriage — and it has all the Swifties reacting to it and sharing their own experiences of a pregnancy loss.

The song chorus goes, “Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time. And I’ve got a lot to pine about / I’ve got a lot to live without.”

It concludes, “I’m never gonna meet / What could’ve been, would’ve been / What should’ve been you / What could’ve been, would’ve been you.”

Swift has never publicly announced a pregnancy nor she’s hinted at writing a song about it. Hundreds of internet users who listed to Bigger Than the Whole Sky shared their own miscarriage stories.

“Ah. Had an early pregnancy loss recently, didn’t expect this to hit me in the chest so hard,” one user shared online.

"I had a miscarriage in June. I'm not over it. I'm not OK," one fan tweeted. "I haven't been able to put it into words but this song has done it for me. Of course it's subjective but that (is) what it means to me."