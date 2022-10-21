Meghan Markle called 'Duchess of Duplicity' after new episode of podcast

Megyn Kelly's mocked Meghan Markle in her latest show. Royal fans and Meghan's critics are spreading Kelly's video on social media websites after the latest episode of her podcast Archetypes was released.
A user shared the clip with caption, "Megyn Kelly details the many lies of Meghan Markle, the "Duchess of Duplicity".
The clip was also shared on Twitter by senior royal biographer Angela Levin who recently published a book on Queen Consort Camilla.
Check out the video below:
